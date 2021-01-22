Global COVID-19 cases top 97.4m: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, 18 September 2020.Reuters

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 97.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.08 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 97,460,188 and 2,088,392, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 24,619,597 and 409,877, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,610,883, while the country’s death toll soared to 152,869.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (8,697,368), Russia (3,616,680), the UK (3,553,773), France (3,046,371), Spain (2,456,675), Italy (2,428,221), Turkey (2,412,505), Germany (2,108,895), Colombia (1,972,345), Argentina (1,843,077), Mexico (1,688,944), Poland (1,457,755), South Africa (1,380,807), Iran (1,354,520), Ukraine (1,216,780) and Peru (1,073,214), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 214,147.

The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (144,371), the UK (94,765), Italy (84,202), France (72,139), Russia (66,810), Iran (57,150), Spain (55,041), Germany (50,381), Colombia (50,187), Argentina (46,355), South Africa (39,501), Peru (39,044), Poland (34,561), Indonesia (27,203), Turkey (27,203), Ukraine (22,521) and Belgium (20,572).

More News

Don’t panic, you’ll get vaccine, says WHO

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken 10 April 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 96.8m: Johns Hopkins

People shop as Christmas approaches in Milan, Italy, on 7 December 2020

Global COVID-19 cases top 96 million

A man wearing a face mask on St. Patrick's Day as public events were cancelled as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Dublin, Ireland on 17 March.

Israel issues tenders for 2,500 new settler homes: watchdog

An Israeli committee called off a discussion set for Wednesday on issuing permits for hundreds of new settler homes in defiance of a UN vote demanding a halt to such activity, an NGO and reports said.