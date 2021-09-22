Global Covid cases approach 230 million

So far, 5,962,946,306 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.
The US has logged 42,410,289 cases and 678,405 deaths to date, according to the JHU data.
Covid-19 deaths in the US have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans, according to AP.
Now, nearly 64 per cent of the US population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. And yet, average deaths per day have climbed 40 per cent over the past two weeks, from 1,387 to 1,947, according to the data.
Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
The country has recorded 21,259,122 cases with 591,440 fatalities so far, according to its health ministry.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,504,534 on Tuesday, as 26,115 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 252 deaths due to the pandemic were reported during the period, taking the total fatalities to 445,385.
According to Times of India, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 82 crore landmark milestone on Tuesday. The figures were released by the Indian government.