Global Covid cases near 208 million

So far, a total of 4,704,997,138 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe, as per the university data.
The US has logged 36,886,005 cases and 622,306 deaths to date, according to the JHU data. The death toll in the United States is the highest in the world.
Amid a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant in the country, almost 94,000 Covid-19 cases among children were reported the past week, "a continuing substantial increase", said the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the report updated on 9 August.
Brazil registered 434 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 569,492, the health ministry said on Monday.
The Brazilian health ministry said the total caseload rose to 20,378,570 after 14,471 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,225,513 on Monday as some 32,937 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 417 deaths were reported due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 431,642.