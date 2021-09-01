International

Global Covid cases near 218 million

UNB
Dhaka
People line up to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Beijing on 22 January, 2021, part of a drive to test two million people in 48 hours as the city rushes to snuff out a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant
The overall number of global Covid cases is fast nearing 218 million, as the world is still struggling to contain the pandemic even with mass inoculations underway.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 217,632,545 and the death toll to 4,518,377 on Wednesday morning.

So far, 5,277,415,976 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The US, which is the world’s worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 39,197,606 cases. Besides, 640,089 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The country has recorded 20,776,870 cases with 580,413 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 32,768,880 on Tuesday as 30,941 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry.

A total of 350 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 438,560 -- the world’s third-highest after the US and Brazil.

