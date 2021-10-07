Global Covid cases near 237 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,516,967 cases as of Wednesday. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 599,359.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,871,881 on Wednesday, as 18,833 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 278 fresh deaths since Tuesday have pushed up the death toll to 449,538. A total of 151 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, the most affected state in India.
Situation in Bangladesh
Twenty-three more people died of Covid-19 and 703 new cases were detected in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, the country logged 23 Covid-linked deaths and 694 fresh cases.
The fresh cases emerged after 24,376 samples were tested.
With this, the daily-case positivity rate slightly rose to 2.88 per cent from Tuesday’s 2.72 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily-case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 13th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.
In Bangladesh, the daily-case positivity rate reached its peak of 32.55 per cent on July 24 this year.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,635 while the caseload mounted to 1,560,155, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.50 per cent, with the recovery of 817 more patients during the period.
So far, 1,521,113 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection, the DGHS said.