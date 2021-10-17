Global Covid cases near 241 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,053,573 on Saturday, as 15,981 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 166 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded since Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 451,980.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed six more lives and infected another 293 people in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The daily-case positivity rate dropped to 1.88 per cent today declining slightly from Friday’s 2.09 per cent.
It is the lowest daily cases logged in the country since 15 May when 261 people contracted the virus in a single day.
On 14 October, Bangladesh logged seven Covid-related deaths.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,752 today while the caseload climbed to 1,565,174, according to the Directorate General of the Health services (DGHS).
Of the latest deceased, four were men and two were women.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
Besides, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.58 per cent, with 442 more patients getting cured during the period.
So far, 1,527,333people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.