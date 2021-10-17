Global Covid cases near 241 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is approaching 241 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 240, 378,292 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,894,371 on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 44,916,322 cases to date and more than 724,153 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,638,726 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 603,152.