Global Covid cases near 259m

The overall number of Covid-19 cases is fast approaching to 259 million amid the global race to vaccinate people against the highly infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 258,695,154 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,165,134 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 47,980,076 cases to date and more than 773,738 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.