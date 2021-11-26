Global Covid cases near 260 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 260 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 259,944,766 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,181,033, Friday morning.

The US has recorded 48,126,373 cases to date and more than 775,785 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.