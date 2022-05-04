International

Global Covid cases near 515 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is now approaching 515 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 514,913,818 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,240,888 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,506,075 cases so far and 994,744 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,088,401 on Tuesday, as 3,235 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, as many as 20 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 523,920.

Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and seven cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127, the new numbers pushed up the caseload to 1,952,733.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent from Monday’s 0.40 per cent as 1,686 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.11 per cent from 97.10 per cent.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

