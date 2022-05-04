Global Covid cases near 515 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now approaching 515 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 514,913,818 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,240,888 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,506,075 cases so far and 994,744 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.