Global Covid cases near 526 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 526 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 525,903,351 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,297,090 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 84,799,040 cases so far and 1,028,337 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.