Global Covid cases near 542 million

The overall number of global Covid cases are gradually approaching 542 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 541,774,662 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,334,232 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 87,549,563 cases so far and 1,036,483 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.