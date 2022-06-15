Global Covid cases near 542 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,236,695 on Tuesday with 6,594 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, six deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Monday morning took the death toll to 524,777.
The number of daily new cases has been on the rise in India over the past few days, leading to stricter Covid-19 guidelines announced by several authorities.
However, the concerned health authorities have ruled out a new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.
Brazil has recorded 31,543,000 cases so far and 668,404 people have died from the virus in the country.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh recorded 162 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,405, the health directorate said.
The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 3.56 per cent from Monday’s 1.91 per cent as 4,552 samples were tested during this time.
The country on Monday saw 128 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates also dropped at 97.49 per cent as 79 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.