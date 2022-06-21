Global Covid cases near 545 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 545 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 544,853,490 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,341,827 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 88,054,080 cases so far and 1,038,385 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.