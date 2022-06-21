Global Covid cases near 545 million

The incidence of Covid-19 pandemic continues to rise again in India, as around 80,000 new cases have been registered over the past one week.
The number of active cases has increased by almost 60 per cent over the past seven days.
According to the official figures released by the federal health ministry on Monday, 12,781 new cases were registered across the country, taking the total tally to 43,309,473.
Besides, 18 people died from the pandemic in the country, taking the total death toll to 669,217.
Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 31,756,118 cases so far and 669,109 people have died from the virus in the country.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered one Covid-linked death with 873 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
This is the first Covid-linked death in the current month. The previous death was recorded on May 30.
The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 10.87 per cent from Sunday’s 7.38 per cent as 8,028 samples were tested during the period.
The country’s total caseload rose to 1,957,200 while the total fatalities reached 29,132 with the new numbers, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country on Sunday saw 596 cases with zero deaths.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.38 per cent from Sunday’s 97.42 per cent as 92 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.