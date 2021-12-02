Global Covid cases surpass 263 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 263 million amid the global scare over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 263,428,782 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,223,644 Thursday morning.

Omicron raised alarm because of its sheer number of mutations, more than prior variants had. Possibly 30 are in a key place, the spike protein that lets the virus attach to human cells, reports AP.