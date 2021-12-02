Global Covid cases surpass 263 million

The US has recorded 48,692,555 cases to date and more than 782,104 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
The US recorded its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveller who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones, reports AP.
Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, announced the finding at the White House.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,105,872 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 614,964.
Brazil on Wednesday reported its third case of Omicron, after a Brazilian national who arrived from eastern Africa over the weekend tested positive.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,596,776 on Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 469,247.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged two more Covid-linked deaths along with 282 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the latest cases, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.50 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.38 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,983 while the caseload mounted to 1,576,566 amid the growing concern over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
On 20 November, Bangladesh logged this year’s first zero Covid-linked death with 178 cases.
Bangladesh logged the highest number of daily fatalities at 264 on 5 August this year. Besides, the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on 28 July this year.
So far, 36,963,122 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 61,732,437 received the first dose as of Tuesday, according to the directorate.