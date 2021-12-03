Global Covid cases surpass 264 million

The US has recorded 48,832,302 cases to date and more than 785,907 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
The US recorded its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant Wednesday — in a vaccinated traveller who returned to California after a trip to South Africa — as scientists around the world race to establish whether the new, mutant version of the coronavirus is more dangerous than previous ones, reports AP.
Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, announced the finding at the White House.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,118,782 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 615,225.
Brazil on Wednesday reported its third case of Omicron, after a Brazilian national who arrived from eastern Africa over the weekend tested positive.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,609,741 on Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 469,724.
India Thursday reported its first two known Covid-19 cases of the Omicron variant, discovered in two men aged 46 and 66, respectively, in the southern state of Karnataka, Indian Health Ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal told the media in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that 23 countries across the world have reported cases of the highly mutated Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged three more Covid deaths and 261 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the latest cases, the daily case positivity rate declined to 1.24 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.50 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,986 while the caseload mounted to 1,576,827.
Among the latest deceased, two were women and another was a man. The deaths were reported from the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions.
However, the mortality rate declined to 1.77 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,244 samples, amid the growing concern over the new Omicron variant.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.77 per cent with the recovery of 313 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 20 November, Bangladesh logged this year’s first zero Covid death with 178 cases.
Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on 5 August this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on 28 July this year.
So far, 37,268,384 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 62,733,739 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the directorate.