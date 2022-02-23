Global Covid cases surpass 427 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,851,929 Tuesday, as 13,405 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 235 more deaths since Monday morning took the death toll to 512,344.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,353,689 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 645,665.
Covid Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 16 more Covid deaths with 1,595 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning as the positivity rate and cases continue to decline.
The daily positivity rate further declined to 6.77 per cent from Monday’s 6.94 per cent after testing 23,422 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, Bangladesh reported nine more Covid deaths with 1,951 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,990 and the caseload to 1,936,837.
Among the new deceased, seven were men and nine women.
Eight of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 91.47 per cent with the recovery of 8,357 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.