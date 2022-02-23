Global Covid cases surpass 427 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 427 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 427,358,056 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,904,723 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 78,642,385 cases so far and 938,938 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.