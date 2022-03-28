Global Covid cases surpass 480 million

The overall number of Covid cases is gradually approaching 481 million amid rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 480,860,981 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,123,279 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 79,954,418 cases so far and 976,702 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.