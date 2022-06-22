Global Covid cases surpass 545 million

India has been witnessing a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, as daily new cases have risen from nearly 2,000 a month ago to over 13,000.
The number of deaths per day due to the pandemic also surged to 20.
India has recorded 43,334,657 cases so far and 524,890 people have died from the virus in the country.
Meanwhile, Brazil has registered 331,824,220 cases so far and 669,436 people have died from the virus, shows the global data.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered one Covid-linked death day with 874 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
This is the second Covid-linked death in the current month.
The daily case positivity rate rose to 11.03 per cent from Monday’s 10.87 per cent as 7,893 samples were tested during the period.
The country’s total caseload rose to 1,958,074 while the total fatalities reached 29,133 with the new numbers, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The deceased was a man, aged 71-80, hailing from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained static at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.34 per cent from Monday’s 97.38 per cent as 84 patients recovered during this period.
On Monday, the country logged the first Covid-linked death in the current month with 873 cases. The previous death was recorded on 30 May.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of a Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 percent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.