Global Covid cases surpass 545 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 545 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 545,773,729 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,343,571 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 88,244,870 cases so far and 1,038,900 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.