Global Covid cases surpass 546 million

Prothom Alo English Desk

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 546 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 546,626,378 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,345,658 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 88,443,398 cases so far and 1,039,771 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.