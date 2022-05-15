Global Covid cases surpassed 521 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 521 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 521,107,516 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,263,192 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 82,437,716 cases so far and 999,570 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.