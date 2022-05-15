International

Global Covid cases surpassed 521 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A woman waits for PCR testing at a primary healthcare centre during the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) pandemic in Madrid, Spain, 17 August 2020.Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 521 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 521,107,516 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,263,192 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 82,437,716 cases so far and 999,570 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,119,112 on Sunday, as 2,858 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, nice deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 524,201 .

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 22 Covid cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,979.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 24th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.55 per cent from Friday’s 0.45 per cent as 3,965 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday, the number of cases was lower as only 18 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent as 220 patients recovered during this period.

