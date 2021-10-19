Global Covid cases top 241 million

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
Brazil has registered 21,651,910 cases so far. The country’s Covid death toll has also risen to 603,465 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,094,373 on Tuesday, as 13,058 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
The number of new Covid cases registered in the past 24 hours is the lowest in 231 days, according to the health ministry.
Besides, as many as 164 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Monday morning, taking the total toll to 452,454.
Meanwhile, Russia has reported its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 per cent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases.
The national coronavirus taskforce of Russia on Sunday said that 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported on 19 September. The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.
Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine scepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or some 29 per cent of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 10 more lives and infected another 339 people in 24 hours till Monday morning.
Both fatality and infection figures marked a slight fall from Sunday when 16 new Covid-related deaths and 314 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,778 while the caseload climbed to 1,565,827 in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of the Health services (DGHS).
Of the latest deceased, four were men and six were women.
On the 41st epidemiological week of the pandemic from 11 to 17 October, 46 of the 80 deceased Covid patients had comorbidities.
Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient. Its rate in Covid-related deaths in the country for the last seven days is 57.5 per cent.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent compared to the same period.
Besides, the recovery rate rose slightly to 97.61 per cent, with 509 more patients getting cured during the period.
So far, 1,528,371 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection, the DGHS said.