Global Covid cases top 241 million

The overall number of global Covid cases has now surged past 241 million, despite the ongoing mass inoculations in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 241,115,485 and 4,905,196, respectively, as of Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 45,050,910 cases and 726,196 fatalities to date, according to the university data.