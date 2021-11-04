Global Covid cases top 248 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 248 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 248, 041,490 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,021, 129 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 46,252, 631 cases to date and more than 750,410 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.