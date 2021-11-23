Global Covid cases top 258 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,019,870 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 612,842.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,523,965 on Tuesday as 8,488 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 249 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the country’s total death toll to 465,991.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two more Covid deaths and 264 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday.
On Sunday, the country logged seven Covid deaths with 199 cases. The death toll was zero on Saturday with 178 cases.
With this, the daily case positivity rate rose to 1.42 per cent on Monday from Sunday’s 1.16 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Both the deceased were women, aged between 41 and 50. They were residents of Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.
Of the 31 deaths recorded from 15 November to 21 November, 9.7 per cent received Covid vaccines while 90.3 per cent did not, according to the directorate.
Also, with the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,955 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,352.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,614 samples, the directorate added.
Besides, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.73 per cent, the highest so far, with the recovery of 339 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 34,863,159 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 54,783,648 received the first dose as of Sunday, according to the directorate.