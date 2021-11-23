Global Covid cases top 258 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 258 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 258,172,735 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,158,642 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 47,886,798 cases to date and more than 772,414 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.