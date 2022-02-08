Global Covid cases top 397 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 397 million, with the Omicron variant’s rapid spread across the globe.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 397,053,590 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,749,136 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 76,848,718 cases so far and 905,521 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads through the country, reports AP.