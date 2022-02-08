Global Covid cases top 397 million

Russia has confirmed another highest daily of 180,071 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 12,982,023, the official monitoring and response centre said on Monday.
The nationwide death toll increased by 661 to 3,360 while the number of recoveries increased from 10,390,732 to 10,624,954
India has registered 83,876 new cases in the past 24 hours, with the tally reaching 42,334,521, as per the health ministry’s data released Monday.
The ministry also reported 897 deaths since Sunday morning, bringing the total fatalities to 504,078.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, registered 63,324 Covid infections and 420 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its nationwide count to 26,605,137 and 632,720 respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Saturday.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 38 more Covid deaths with 9,369 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 21.07 per cent from Sunday’s 21.50 per cent after testing 44,471 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The number of deaths is the highest in nearly six months as the country last recorded 43 deaths on September 19 last year with 1,383 cases and the daily positivity rate at 5.62 per cent.
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported 29 more Covid deaths with 8,345 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,627 while the caseload mounted to 1,870,901.
Of the 226 deaths recorded from 31 January to 6 February, some 28.8 per cent had received Covid vaccines while 71.2 per cent did not, the DGHS mentioned.
Among the new deceased, 28 were men and 10 women.
Sixteen of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.53 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly increased to 86.16 per cent with the recovery of 9,507 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In January, the country reported 322 Covid deaths and 2,13,294 new cases while 19,112 recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
On 9 December last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year’s first zero Covid-related death in a single day on 20 November last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.