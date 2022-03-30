Global Covid cases top 485 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 485 million as the pandemic enters into its third year.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 485,153,138 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,132,345 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 80,019,128 cases so far and 978,648 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.