Global Covid cases top 485 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,021,982 on Tuesday, as 1,259 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 35 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,070.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,887,191 cases as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 659,508.
The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7 per cent last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from Covid fell, the World Health Organization said.
There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23 per cent decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, reports AP.
Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of Covid protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 69 fresh Covid cases with one death in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,951,432, while the death toll mounted to 29,120.
On Monday, the number of infections was higher as 81 new cases were reported with one death.
The daily positivity rate declined a bit to 0.75 per cent from Sunday’s 0.86 per cent after testing 9,281 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The lone death was reported from Dhaka division and the deceased was a man aged between 61-70.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.32 per cent with the recovery of 747 more patients during the 24-hour period.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.