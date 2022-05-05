Global Covid cases top 515 million

Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 10 new Covid cases and zero deaths in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127, the new numbers pushed up the caseload to 1,952,743.
The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent from Tuesday's 0.42 per cent as 1,661 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.12 per cent from 97.11 per cent.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.