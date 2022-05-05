Global Covid cases top 515 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 515 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 515,460,120 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,244,594 Thursday morning, reports BSS.

The US has recorded 81,620,383 cases so far and 996,702 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,088,118 on Wednesday, as 3,205 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's data.

Delhi reported 1,414 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,986 active cases in the national capital.