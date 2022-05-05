International

Global Covid cases top 515 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker from Thanyarak Pattani Hospital conducts a swab test on a woman for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Pattani Central Mosqe in Pattani on 21 February, 2022AFP file photo

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 515 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 515,460,120 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,244,594 Thursday morning, reports BSS.

The US has recorded 81,620,383 cases so far and 996,702 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 43,088,118 on Wednesday, as 3,205 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's data.

Delhi reported 1,414 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,986 active cases in the national capital.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 10 new Covid cases and zero deaths in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

While the country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127, the new numbers pushed up the caseload to 1,952,743.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.60 per cent from Tuesday's 0.42 per cent as 1,661 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.12 per cent from 97.11 per cent.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

