Global Covid cases top 517 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,102,194 on Sunday, with 3,451 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 40 deaths were reported across the country due to the pandemic since Saturday morning taking the total death toll to 524,064.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 23 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,799.
With no new Covid death reported during this period the country’s total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.41 per cent from Saturday’s 0.38 per cent as 5.599 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Saturday, the number of cases was lower as 10 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent as 263 patients recovered during this period.