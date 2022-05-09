International

Global Covid cases top 517 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker from Thanyarak Pattani Hospital conducts a swab test on a woman for the Covid-19 coronavirus at Pattani Central Mosqe in Pattani on 21 February, 2022
The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 517 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 517,350,579 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,251,319 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 81,863,725 cases so far and 997,526 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,102,194 on Sunday, with 3,451 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 40 deaths were reported across the country due to the pandemic since Saturday morning taking the total death toll to 524,064.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 23 Covid cases in 24 hours until Sunday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,799.

With no new Covid death reported during this period the country’s total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.41 per cent from Saturday’s 0.38 per cent as 5.599 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Saturday, the number of cases was lower as 10 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent as 263 patients recovered during this period.

