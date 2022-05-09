Global Covid cases top 517 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 517 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 517,350,579 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,251,319 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 81,863,725 cases so far and 997,526 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.