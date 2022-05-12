Global Covid cases top 519 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,110,586 on Wednesday, with 2,897 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Of the new cases, 1,118 were reported in Delhi. Currently, there are 5,471 active cases in Indian capital.
Besides, 54 deaths across the country due to the pandemic recorded since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 524,157.
North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic Thursday as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising preventive measures to maximum levels, reports AP.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said tests from an unspecified number of people with fevers in the capital Pyongyang confirmed they were infected with the Omicron variant. North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out Covid-19, a claim widely doubted by outside experts.
The country’s population of 26 million is believed to be mostly unvaccinated, after its government shunned vaccines offered by the UN-backed COVAX distribution programme, possibly because those have international monitoring requirements.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 33 Covid cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, which took the total caseload to 1,952,888.
With no new Covid deaths reported during this period for the 20th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.53 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.54 per cent as 6,217 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Tuesday, the number of cases was lower as 26 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.21 per cent as 249 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.