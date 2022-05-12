Global Covid cases top 519 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 519 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 519,340,631 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,257,771 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 82,227,294 cases so far and 998,739 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.