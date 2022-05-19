Global Covid cases top 525 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surged past 525 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 525,259,489 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,283,324 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 82,951,379 cases so far and 1,001,269 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.