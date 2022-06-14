Global Covid cases top 541 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,235,241on Monday, as 13,224 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 14 deaths from the virus were registered across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,771.
Brazil has recorded 31,456,865 cases so far and 668,177 people have died from the virus in the country.
Situation in Bangladesh
The Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh made another jump to 128 in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,243, the health directorate said.
The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate declined a bit to 1.91 per cent from Sunday’s 2.06 per cent from as 6,688 samples were tested during this time.
The country on Sunday saw 109 cases with zero death.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 71 patients recovered during this period.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque at an event in the city on Monday urged all to maintain health protocols as the Covid cases started rising in the country.