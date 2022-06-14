Global Covid cases top 541 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 541 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 541,023,306 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,332,463 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 87,424,846 cases so far and 1,036,084 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.