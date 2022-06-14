International

Global Covid cases top 541 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
People get tested inside their vehicles at a Covid-19 testing station on 14 January, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Americans can start requesting free at-home Covid-19 tests, limited to four free tests per home, when a federal website begins accepting orders on 19 January amid nationwide shortages
The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 541 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 541,023,306 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,332,463 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 87,424,846 cases so far and 1,036,084 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,235,241on Monday, as 13,224 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 14 deaths from the virus were registered across the country since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,771.

Brazil has recorded 31,456,865 cases so far and 668,177 people have died from the virus in the country.

Situation in Bangladesh

The Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh made another jump to 128 in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,243, the health directorate said.

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate declined a bit to 1.91 per cent from Sunday’s 2.06 per cent from as 6,688 samples were tested during this time.

The country on Sunday saw 109 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 71 patients recovered during this period.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque at an event in the city on Monday urged all to maintain health protocols as the Covid cases started rising in the country.

