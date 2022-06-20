International

Global Covid cases top 544 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A heart with wings is drawn on the window as nurses care for a Covid-19 patient inside the ICU (intensive care unit) at Adventist Health in Sonora, California on 27 August, 2021
The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 544 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 544,313,024 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,340,736 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 88,004,073 cases so far and 1,038,323 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,311,049 on Sunday, as 12,899 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 15 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country during these period took the total death toll to 524,855.

Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 31,704,193 cases so far and 669,109 people have died from the virus in the country.

Situation in Bangladesh

The positivity rate kept rising as Bangladesh recorded 596 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,956,327.

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate increased to 7.38 per cent from Saturday’s 5.94 per cent with 8,191 samples tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates declined to 97.42 per cent as 49 patients recovered during this period.

