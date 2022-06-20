Global Covid cases top 544 million

The overall number of Covid cases has surpassed 544 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 544,313,024 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,340,736 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 88,004,073 cases so far and 1,038,323 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.