Global Covid cases top 549 million

In India, as many as 11,739 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the total tally to 43,389,973, according to the data released by the health ministry on Sunday.
Besides, 25 deaths were reported due to the pandemic in the country since Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll to 524,999.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two more Covid deaths with 1,680 new infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The new figures took the country’s total death toll to 29,140 while caseload to 1,965,173, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 15.66 per cent from Saturday’s 15.07 per cent as 10,778 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.02 per cent from Saturday’s 97.10 per cent as 169 patients recovered during this period.