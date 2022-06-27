International

Global Covid cases top 549 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A member of the public receives a Pfizer vaccine at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic in Otara during a single-day vaccination drive, aimed at significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in the country, in Auckland, New Zealand, 16 October, 2021Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 549 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 549,002,912 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,350,864 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 88,794,286 cases so far and 1,040,805 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

In India, as many as 11,739 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the total tally to 43,389,973, according to the data released by the health ministry on Sunday.

Besides, 25 deaths were reported due to the pandemic in the country since Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll to 524,999.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported two more Covid deaths with 1,680 new infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The new figures took the country’s total death toll to 29,140 while caseload to 1,965,173, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 15.66 per cent from Saturday’s 15.07 per cent as 10,778 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.02 per cent from Saturday’s 97.10 per cent as 169 patients recovered during this period.

