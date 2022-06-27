Global Covid cases top 549 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 549 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 549,002,912 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,350,864 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 88,794,286 cases so far and 1,040,805 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.