Global Covid deaths surpass 4.7 million

With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, US health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved in the not-too-distant future, reports AP.
The spike in demand — expected following last week’s federal recommendation on booster shots — would be the first significant jump in months. More than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.
Brazil which has been experiencing new wave of cases since January, registered 21,351,972 cases. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 594,443.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,652,745 on Sunday, as 28,326 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data. Besides, as many as 260 deaths during the period took the country’s total death toll to 446,918.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 21 more lives and infected 980 others in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
This is the lowest number of deaths since 26 May when the country reported 17 single-day Covid deaths.
The latest cases were detected after testing 22,221 samples showing a slight fall in the daily-case positivity rate from Saturday’s 4.59 per cent to 4.41 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Saturday, after more than four months, the country saw below 1,000 single-day cases, reporting 818 Covid cases in 24-hour period.
According to the DGHS, the fresh numbers of deaths and cases took the country’s total Covid-19 fatalities to 27,414 while the caseload mounted to 1,551,351.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate increased slightly to 97.43 per cent with the recovery of 1,312 more patients during the period.
So far, 1,511,479 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the daily case positivity rate remaining at 5 per cent or below for 14 days is considered safe for mass unlocking.