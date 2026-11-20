As President Donald Trump sought to reshape the world order around great powers this week, two US allies looked beyond Washington. Canada found an opening in Beijing. Japan, at odds with China, turned to partners elsewhere in Asia.canada

Their middle-power diplomacy was overshadowed on Thursday when Trump joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a lakeside villa in Shenzhen for a meeting that dominated the APEC leaders' summit.

Trump boasted it was "bigger than Yalta", the 1945 conference at which the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union divided up postwar Europe.

The meeting's symbolism mattered even without a substantive agreement, said Alejandro Reyes, an adjunct professor at the University of Hong Kong.