US and Iran closing in on memorandum to end war, Pakistani source says

The United States and Iran are closing in on an agreement on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Gulf, a source from mediator Pakistan familiar with the negotiations said.

The Pakistani source said a report earlier by the US media outlet Axios on the proposed memorandum was accurate. The Axios report had cited two U.S. officials and two other sources familiar with the discussions.

"We will close this very soon. We are getting close," the Pakistani source said.

Axios reported on Wednesday that the White House believed it was closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war with Iran, after US.

resident Donald Trump paused a three-day-old naval mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Axios report said the US expected Iranian responses on several key points in the next 48 hours. The US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Among other provisions, Axios said, the deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.