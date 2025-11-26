Trump sends Witkoff to Moscow in hopes of finalising Ukraine deal

Donald Trump said Tuesday he is sending his envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week as the US president seeks to close out a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that there were "only a few remaining points of disagreement" -- but European leaders were skeptical, and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Ukraine.

He also expressed hope to meet "soon" with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, "but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages."

Trump later told journalists aboard Air Force One that Witkoff may be joined in Moscow by the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.