Trump, Putin end summit without Ukraine deal

He called the meeting "extremely productive" with "many points" agreed, although he did not offer specifics.

"There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating.

Putin also spoke in general terms of cooperation in a joint press appearance that lasted just 12 minutes.

"We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

As Trump mused about a second meeting, Putin smiled and said in English: "Next time in Moscow."

The former KGB agent quickly tried to flatter Trump, who has voiced admiration for the Russian leader in the past.

Putin told Trump he agreed with him that the Ukraine war, which Putin ordered, would not have happened if Trump were president instead of Joe Biden.

Trump for his part again complained of a "hoax" that Russia intervened to help him the 2016 election -- a finding backed by US intelligence.

Putin warns Western allies

The friendly reception was a stark contrast to Trump's berating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he met him at the White House in February.