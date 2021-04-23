Herbal tea and frog legs: Five things about Albania

Albania is one of Europe’s poorest nations but has huge potential for tourism, a rich culinary scene and a tradition of religious tolerance.

Here are five things to know about the Adriatic country of 2.8 million people:

Sun, sea, archaeology

A mixture of sun, sea and ancient archaeological sites helps to draw millions of visitors to Albania each year—more than six million in 2019 alone.

The country is blessed with spectacular mountain ranges, dramatic gorges and rivers flowing to its lengthy Adriatic coastline.

The landscape is studded with churches, castles, forts and mosques that bring to life more than 1,500 years of history, particularly in the UNESCO heritage sites of Berat and Gjirokastra.

And local delicacies span traditional Balkans pastries and cheeses, through to seafood, game and frog legs.

But the coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard, visitor numbers dropping by nearly 60 per cent last year.

Losses are estimated at more than one billion euros ($1.2 billion).