UK government to appeal judges' block of Rwanda deportation plan

Rights groups and charities protested against the deportation plan, and the first removal flights due to take off last June were successfully blocked by legal action.

Two High Court judges dismissed claims about the legality of the scheme in December last year.

That prompted the 10 asylum seekers -- from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Sudan and Albania, plus the charity Asylum Aid -- to appeal.

At the appeal court, the judges agreed the UK government could not guarantee that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would not be deported to the country from which they were fleeing.

"The deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries, where they faced persecution or other inhumane treatment," the judges said.

A majority of judges were not convinced by Rwanda's assurances, saying that although made in good faith the evidence they presented "does not establish that the necessary changes had by then been reliably effected or would have been at the time of the proposed removals.

"In consequence, sending anyone to Rwanda would constitute a breach of article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights" which states that no one shall be subjected to torture, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, they added.