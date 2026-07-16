Over 500 feared dead in two suspected shipwrecks off Myanmar: UN

The United Nations warned Thursday that more than 500 people were feared dead following reports of two large shipwrecks off Myanmar since late June.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration and its refugee agency UNHCR voiced alarm in a joint statement at reports “that two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days”.

Preliminary information indicated that the two vessels in question departed from war-torn Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June, with mainly members of the country’s mostly Muslim Rohingya minority onboard, the statement said.