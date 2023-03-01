US-China panel warned of communist 'threat' as protests erupt

A panel of US lawmakers tasked with scrutinising Beijing held a debut hearing Tuesday overshadowed by protests from the public gallery as it focused on the "existential" threat of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Republicans and Democrats hope the "House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party" will be a bulwark against what they see as the malign influence of the Asian giant.

But an activist with a sign reading "China is not our enemy" began decrying the work of the panel as the witnesses gave opening statements.

As she was removed, a second protester stood up and yelled, "This committee is about saber-rattling -- it's not about peace," and continued to rant as he too was escorted out amid a chorus of boos from the gallery.