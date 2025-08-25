Israeli strikes in Yemen’s capital kill six, Huthis say

Israeli strikes in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least six people, according to the country’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

AFP images showed a large fireball lighting up the skies over the rebel-held capital, leaving behind a column of thick, black smoke.

The Huthi-run Saba news agency reported six people killed and 86 wounded in the Israeli raid, with more than 20 in critical condition, citing the health ministry.

A Huthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group’s Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa’s south which was already struck last Sunday.

The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound where the presidential palace is located, along with two power stations and a fuel depot.