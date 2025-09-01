US would control Gaza, displace all its people under new plan: Report

The entire population of Gaza would be relocated and the United States would take control of the Palestinian territory under a plan being considered by the Trump administration, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The enclave reduced to rubble in Israel's war prompted by the Hamas attack of 2023 would be transformed into a trusteeship administered by the United States for at least 10 years, the newspaper said.

Another goal of the plan modeled on President Donald Trump's stated vision of making it the "Riviera of the Middle East" is to transform Gaza -- land which the Palestinians want to be part of a future state -- into a tourism resort and high tech hub, said the Post, which viewed a 38-page prospectus outlining the initiative.