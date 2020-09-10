Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast

There were no immediate reports of injuries but the blaze strained nerves already on edge in a nation grappling with a deep economic crisis that has posed the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since its 1975-1990 civil war.

The 4 August blast killed about 190 people and injured 6,000.

Majed Hassanein, 49, was taking his wife and two children out of the city by car. "I am forced to get them out of Beirut from the smoke and the fire that is happening at the port again," he said.

His son, he said, was still suffering shock from the blast that ruined a swathe of capital near the port, leaving about 300,000 people without inhabitable homes and shattering windows across the city.

The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of Thursday's fire and there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath.

The public prosecutor ordered an immediate investigation into the blaze. Many Lebanese are frustrated that they have not been told about any initial findings from an investigation into the port blast, more than a month after it ripped through Beirut.