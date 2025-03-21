London’s Heathrow airport closed after fire causes major power cut

Britain’s Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest, was shut down early Friday after a major fire at an electrical substation supplying power to the sprawling facility west of London, officials said.

Airport authorities said they “expect significant disruption” over the coming days, with hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers affected.

“Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” the airport operator said in a statement on its website, adding it would be closed until just before midnight Friday (2359 GMT).

“Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

London Fire Brigade said there had been a “significant” fire at a substation in Hayes, a nearby town in the London borough of Hillingdon.