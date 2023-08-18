30 dead in gang attacks in Haitian capital

Gang violence in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city's Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti's capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings, rapes and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.