ICJ tells Moscow to halt Ukraine invasion

The UN's top court on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force.

Kyiv hailed the verdict as a "complete victory" saying it will continue to pursue the case "until Ukrainian people can go back to normal life."

The International Court of Justice judgement comes as Moscow's forces remained in place around major cities including the Ukrainian capital and the UN said more than three million people have fled the fighting.

Kyiv dragged Moscow before the Hague-based ICJ days after Russia's invasion on 24 February.

It asked the legal body to intervene, saying Moscow was falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions to justify its attack.

Kyiv wanted urgent measures to stop the fighting which the UN's human rights agency has claimed at least 1,834 civilian casualties.