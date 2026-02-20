Hamas says path for Gaza must begin with end to ‘aggression’

Discussions on Gaza’s future must begin with a total halt to Israeli “aggression”, Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas said after US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace met for the first time.

“Any political process or any arrangement under discussion concerning the Gaza Strip and the future of our Palestinian people must start with the total halt of aggression, the lifting of the blockade, and the guarantee of our people’s legitimate national rights, first and foremost their right to freedom and self-determination,” Hamas said in a statement Thursday.