Kuwait says intercepting Iran attack
Kuwait’s army said Thursday it was intercepting a missile and drone attack from Iran, as Tehran targeted US allies in the Middle East.
Iran has targeted US bases in Kuwait, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region after extensive US bombardment on Tuesday of sites across the Islamic republic.
“Kuwaiti air defenses are currently engaging hostile missile and drone attacks following the heinous Iranian aggression,” Kuwait’s army wrote on X.
Iranian state TV confirmed Tehran was targeting US bases in Kuwait “in response to America’s crimes against the Iranian people”.
Iran reacted with fury after the Iranian Red Crescent said on Tuesday that a US attack killed four people, including a child, at a wedding in country’s south.
The US strike also wounded more than 50 people, it said.
Washington did not address the incident directly, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman Tim Hawkins saying, “the US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC”, referring to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
The latest round of fighting began when Washington hit Iranian targets on Sunday, the first known strikes in several weeks.