Indonesia’s main airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Passengers scrambling

The disruption left some passengers scrambling to find alternative flights.

Henny Yensan, 44, who had hoped to go back to her hometown with her mother, said “everybody was disappointed”.

“No one flew into a rage because, after all, this is due to natural disaster,” the businesswoman who had to reschedule her flight to Tuesday told AFP.

Samuel Guiberteau, a Danone executive on a business trip to Lombok since Friday, said “nothing is certain for the moment”, as he searched for alternative flights back to the capital.

“I had found another flight on Citilink, but it was also cancelled,” the 47-year-old told AFP by phone, adding that he had no alternative but to stay in Lombok for the time being.

Volcanic ash also reached the city of Bandar Lampung in the southern tip of Sumatra, blanketing parked cars and roadsides.

“I’m worried it could seriously affect the lungs and cause a lung infection,” Andre Bayu Saputra, 25, told AFP on Sunday.

Schools across Jakarta will be closed on Monday as classes move online, the city said in a statement, without specifying how long the measure will be in place.