In a ‘dangerous’ land: Tourists trickle back to Iraq

An American tourist poses for a holiday snap in Iraq, in front of the blue-brick Ishtar Gate that was rebuilt at the ancient site of Babylon under dictator Saddam Hussein.

Most foreigners here since Saddam’s ouster in a 2003 US-led invasion have worn army fatigues and carried guns—but more recently there has been a trickle of camera-toting travel pioneers.

“Iraq was in my top three countries,” said the visitor to Babylon, 50-year-old Californian Ileana Ovalle, who was excited to see the millennia-old Mesopotamian site.